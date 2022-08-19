Hermon man killed in crash

By 7 News Staff
Published: Aug. 19, 2022
TOWN OF RUSSELL, New York (WWNY) - A St. Lawrence County man was killed Friday after his pickup truck left the road and overturned several times.

It happened on County Route 17 in the town of Russell at around 3 a.m.

The county sheriff’s office said 22-year-old Joseph Gotham of Hermon was killed when the Chevrolet Silverado he was driving exited the roadway and overturned multiple times.

Gotham was the only one in the vehicle and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Deputies were assisted by New York State Police, Hermon Rescue and Canton Rescue.

The investigation is ongoing.

