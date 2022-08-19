Lewis County reveals worker retention bonus

Lewis County
Lewis County
By 7 News Staff
Published: Aug. 18, 2022 at 10:01 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - We know how much Lewis County’s retention bonus for county workers will be and why that bonus won’t go to employees at Lewis County Health.

This week, the legislature agreed to spend $500,000 on the bonuses as a way to show gratitude toward them while helping them keep up with cost-of-living increases.

According to the county manager, Ryan Piche, the average bonus will be $1,400 for the roughly 300 county employees.

Also, Lewis County Health workers received 2 health insurance premium holidays in 2021, whereas other county employees only received one.

