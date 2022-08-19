Local family looks to sell rare and valuable 1968 Dodge Charger

TOWN OF WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Start your engines and check your pockets because an eye-catching 1968 Dodge Charger is looking for a new home. According to the mechanic who maintains it, the car won’t come cheap.

Without a scratch in sight, it’s like stepping into a time machine straight back to 1968 when this Dodge Charger rolled off the assembly line.

“In their heyday back in the 60s, you could only wish for something like that,” said mechanic Ron London.

London has helped to maintain the machine for the past 20 years. According to him, every part of the car, inside and out, comes straight from the factory

“There’s not a rip in the interior; it’s just pristine,” he said.

While it’s striking from the outside, London says the real magic happens when you pop the hood.

What makes this particular car pull ahead is its Hemi V8 engine. Out of the roughly 17,000 Charger RTs manufactured in 1968, only 475 had Hemis.

And you wouldn’t believe the horses under the hood.

“This was rated about I’d say close to 500,” said London. “The valves are just twice as big as valves in anything else, lets more air and fuel in. It’s just a real iconic, really bad engine.”

That Hemi Won’t come cheap. Although it’s up to the current owner, London has a ballpark estimate.

“I would say a solid $200,000 for what I see them go for. A lot of time that’s a starting price,” said London.

Right now, the car belongs to the Ashe family.

It was the prized possession of the late Gary Ashe, a well-known golfer in Watertown.

Ashe purchased the car from Wisconsin in 1999. Since then it has been turning heads across Watertown.

“You can hear it coming a long ways away just because of the engine and because of the exhaust,” said Barbara Ashe, owner.

Barbara says her husband was a car enthusiast, so she hopes the Charger’s new owner will give it the love it deserves.

