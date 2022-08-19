Mary E. Burnell Turcotte, 90, of Clayton

Aug. 19, 2022
CLAYTON, New York (WWNY) - Mary E. Burnell Turcotte, 90, Clayton passed away Wednesday morning, August 18, 2022, at Albany Medical Center.

Mary was born in the town of Clayton October 18, 1931, daughter of Howard Paul Cheever and Grace Bamford Holiday Cheever and she graduated from Clayton High School. On November 13, 1948 she married James W. Burnell at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, Brownville and he died May 1, 1991. Mary married Donald I. Turcotte on January 18, 1995 at Christ Episcopal Church, Clayton and he died July 30, 2010.

Mary taught swimming and was a bookkeeper at the YWCA and later was a clerk at the Eagle Shoppe in Clayton. She was a member of Christ Episcopal Church. She enjoyed swimming, cross country skiing, and reading.

She is survived by son James W. (Debbie) Burnell, Jr., Hannibal; daughter Roseann M. Norris, Boonville, IN; stepson Stephen J. (Amy) Turcotte, Clayton; two stepdaughters Catherine F. “Kay” (Tom) Osadchey, Baldwinsville and Donna A. (Claude) Williams, Watertown; three grandchildren and two great grandchildren; sister Isabelle Howard, Chaumont; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins. Along with her two husbands, Mary was predeceased by son-in-law Rollin G. “Bud” Norris, November 25, 2021; stepson William Donald Turcotte, July 1, 2014; grandson David James “DJ” Christiana, February 21, 1998; brother Howard D. Cheever, November 26, 2015; and two sisters June Corp, April 6, 2009 and Hilda M. Reinman, January 25, 2015.

Calling hours will be held at Cummings Funeral Service, Inc., Clayton on Friday, August 26, from 4 - 7 PM. The funeral service will be on Saturday, August 27, at Christ Episcopal Church at 10 AM with Rev. Lisa Busby presiding followed by burial in Depauville Cemetery. Online condolences to Mary’s family may be posted at www.cummingsfuneral.com. In lieu of flowers donations in her name may be made to TIERS, PO Box 524, Clayton, NY 13624.

