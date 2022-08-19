Maryanne O. Monica, 76, of Adams and formerly of Evans Mills

ADAMS, New York (WWNY) - Maryanne O. Monica, 76, of Adams, formerly of Evans Mills and widow of Elmer Monica, passed away Friday, August 19th, 2022 at the Samaritan Medical Center.

Services will be held on Tuesday, August 23rd, 2022 at the Reed & Benoit Funeral Home. Times will be included in the complete obituary to follow.

Arrangements are with the Reed & Benoit Funeral Home, Watertown.