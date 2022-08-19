Medical emergency blamed for crash

TOWN OF LYME, New York (WWNY) - State police say a woman suffered a medical emergency while driving Friday afternoon.

Her car had been traveling on Route 12E in the town of Lyme, just west of Three Mile Bay when it left the road at the corner of Route 57.

The car drove through a fence and a field before striking a shed.

Police said she was not seriously injured in the crash, but needed care for her medical emergency.

