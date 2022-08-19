Norwood police: 2 charged in lumber thefts

In June, Norwood police shared surveillance images involving an alleged lumber theft at Merriman's Lumber in Norwood.(Diane Rutherford | Norwood Police Department)
By Diane Rutherford
Published: Aug. 19, 2022 at 12:10 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NORWOOD, New York (WWNY) - Two people have been arrested in connection with the theft of tens of thousands of dollars of lumber.

Norwood police say 43-year-old Reid St. Ann and his 41-year-old girlfriend, Erica Barcomb, both of Massena, turned themselves in Friday morning.

They were charged with grand larceny and scheme to defraud, and arraigned in Potsdam town court.

Barcomb was released while St. Ann was ordered held in the St. Lawrence County Jail due to two previous felony convictions.

In June, police shared surveillance images of a red pickup truck, its license plate, and the two suspects. The images were taken in May at Merriman’s Lumber on South Main Street in Norwood.

They’re accused of similar thefts in Gouverneur, Malone and Potsdam.

Police said in June the combined value of the lumber allegedly stolen was as high as $40,000.

According to police, the duo used stolen credit card numbers to buy lumber and then transport it to an undisclosed location. Police were unsure what couple was doing with the lumber.

