Pet care during the summer months

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Keeping your pet healthy and safe during the summer months can present some challenges.

Dr. Diane Petrowski, a veterinarian at South Jefferson Veterinary Hospital, appeared on 7 News at Noon with her dog, Harvey, to talk about that.

She says it’s important to make sure your pet avoids walking on especially hot paving, has plenty of water and shade, and wears tags in case he or she wanders off.

Watch Dr. Petrowski’s interview above.

