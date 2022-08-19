CALCIUM, New York (WWNY) - Peter T. Halferty, 78, of Calcium, NY passed away on August 16, 2022 in the good care of the Hospice Residence in Watertown, NY. Arrangements have been entrusted to Cleveland Funeral Home Inc., Watertown.

Born September 18, 1943 to Eva Jeffers Halferty and Donald Halferty, Peter graduated from Watertown High School in 1961 and then attended Jefferson Community College. He worked at J.R. Miller Co. and then made a long and distinguished career with the USPS, from which he retired in 2003.

Peter served in the US Air Force from 1965 to 1971, and was deployed for much of that time in Vietnam.

He is survived by a son, Shawn M. Halferty, of Endicott, NY, and a brother, Edward Halferty, of Adams, NY. Peter was predeceased by his parents and four brothers, Michael, Patrick, Donald, and William Halferty. A previous marriage ended in divorce.

Peter was an enthusiastic collector of stamps and baseball cards. He appreciated antiques and art. He was also an avid golfer, playing mainly at the Watertown Golf Club.

There will be no public services.

Donations in Peter’s memory may be made to Hospice of Jefferson Country.

