Red & Black take to home field for 3rd straight week

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - For a third straight week the Watertown Red & Black are back at home at George Ashcraft Field at the Alex Duffy Fairgrounds.

They’ll host Auburn in an Empire Football League contest.

The Red & Black come into the game 6-0 on the season in EFL play, while Auburn is riding a two-game win streak and sits at 3-3 in league play.

The last time these two teams met was on July 16 in Auburn, where the Red & Black beat the Pride 56-0.

Despite that, Red & Black coach George Ashcraft knows this a different Auburn team from the squad Watertown faced in July.

“Well, they picked up a few people, I know that, that would fill out their squad a little bit more,” he said. “They haven’t played in a couple weeks so you never know. I just know that every game is always a good game and that’s why you have to play ‘em. With what we have for an arsenal on offense and defense, we’re rolling along pretty good and I can’t imagine too big of a bump but again you never know.”

Watertown enters the game winners of six straight and has the highest scoring offense in the league, putting up 188 points while giving up a league-best 21 points.

The Red & Black lead the league in just about every category and Ashcraft says he’s impressed with how his team has executed in all three phases of the game so far in 2022.

“Yeah, I’m pretty proud of the whole group, you know, both sides of the ball, like I said, special teams,” Ashcraft said. “The coaches have put together a great game plan every week and the players are sticking to it and they continue to do that good things will come out of it in the end. Just keeping it together and keep moving along like we have been and we’re going to be fine.”

Ashcraft says one of the keys to the Red & Black’s success has been the 12th man, with big crowds on hand for the team’s last two home contests.

The coach says he expects another great crowd this weekend at the field that bears his name before the team enjoys a break in the schedule.

“Two great crowds and this week hopefully they come back for a third time before we have a little break in the action, so to say,” Ashcraft said. “Then when we come back and play down the road against Broome County and teams like that I want twice as many people here if we can because that hometown crowd really changes things on all aspects of the game. It’s pretty good.”

The Red & Black and Auburn. Kickoff is set for Saturday at 7 p.m. at George Ashcraft Field at the Alex Duffy Fairgrounds.

