A sunny couple of days

A beautiful, sunny day
By Emily Griffin
Published: Aug. 19, 2022 at 6:34 AM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - After a couple of cloudy days, we’re getting one with full sunshine.

Highs will be in the upper 70s and low 80s.

It stays clear overnight. Lows will be in the low to mid-60s.

Sunny skies return for Saturday. It will be warmer, with highs in the upper 80s.

There’s a 40% chance of rain on Sunday. It will be partly sunny with highs in the mid-80s.

Thunderstorms are possible on Monday. There’s a 60% chance of rain and highs will be around 80.

It will be around 80 on Tuesday and Wednesday. It will be partly sunny with a 50% chance of rain on Tuesday and a 30% chance on Wednesday.

Thursday will be sunny and around 80.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A luxury yacht docked at Clayton over the weekend, and onboard was owner Kathleen Walgreen, as...
Yacht belonging to Walgreen docks in Clayton
Gavel and scales of justice
Morristown man faces federal fraud charges
Police were investigating a crash between a motorcycle and a car that happened late Wednesday...
Greig man killed in motorcycle crash
Ogdensburg Correctional Facility
OBPA on Ogdensburg prison; ‘thanks but...’
WWNY Peyton Morse.
Father & Watertown fire chief to appear in front of grand jury probing firefighter Peyton Morse’s death

Latest News

7-day forecast
Friday AM Weather
7
A dry couple days
7
wwny 6pm weather
Wake Up Weather
Cloudy today, sunny tomorrow