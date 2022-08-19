Time to register at Augustinian Academy
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Registration is open at Augustinian Academy in Carthage.
Fifth-grader Liam Jones and advancement director Tom Wojcikowski talked about the school on 7 News This Morning.
The school serves pre-kindergarten through the eighth grade. Classes are smaller than in public schools, so there are more opportunities for individual attention.
You can visit c-augustinian.org or call 315-493-1301 to learn more and to register.
