Todd M. Pacific, 60, of Clayton

Mr. Todd M. Pacific, 60, died Monday, August 15th, at Samaritan Medical Center. (Funeral Home)

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Mr. Todd M. Pacific, 60, died Monday, August 15th, at Samaritan Medical Center.

There will be a Graveside Committal Service at 1pm on Friday, August 26th, at St. Mary’s Cemetery, followed by a Celebration of Life at the Clayton American Legion Colon-Couch Post 821 from 2-6pm. Todd was a 49-year member of the Sons of the American Legion.

Todd was born September 9th, 1961, in Watertown, the son of John (Fa) and Rebecca (Becky) Gushlaw Pacific. He graduated from 1000 Islands High School.

On September 24th, 1988, he married the former Donna Plantz from Alexandria Bay at the Clayton United Methodist Church with Reverend Dale Austin officiating. Donna passed away March 28th, 1997, at age 31, suddenly.

Todd worked most of his life as a Mason, working for various companies in Central and Northern New York. He started his mason career in the states of Texas and Florida. Amongst Northern New York Companies, he worked for Frink Snowplows as well as Rusty Johnson Masonry. He also taught masonry at Cape Vincent Correctional Facility for a time. In his later years he worked as a truck driver for Gray’s Wholesale and Bay Brokerage.

He was a former member of the Wednesday Night Men’s Twilight Golf League and the Clayton Fire Department.

Todd enjoyed collecting stones, ice fishing, playing cards, and his dogs.

Surviving besides his mother Becky are two daughters, Olivia Pacific of Carthage, and Becca and her companion Hugh Broadbent of Maine; four grandchildren; one brother, Timmy (Cheryl) Pacific of Clayton; nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Arrangements are with the T.R. Jetty Funeral Home in Clayton.

Condolences can be made at trjetty.com

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.