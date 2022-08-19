Todd M. Pacific, 60, of Clayton

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: Aug. 18, 2022 at 11:12 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
Mr. Todd M. Pacific, 60, died Monday, August 15th, at Samaritan Medical Center.
Mr. Todd M. Pacific, 60, died Monday, August 15th, at Samaritan Medical Center.(Funeral Home)

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Mr. Todd M. Pacific, 60, died Monday, August 15th, at Samaritan Medical Center.

There will be a Graveside Committal Service at 1pm on Friday, August 26th, at St. Mary’s Cemetery, followed by a Celebration of Life at the Clayton American Legion Colon-Couch Post 821 from 2-6pm. Todd was a 49-year member of the Sons of the American Legion.

Todd was born September 9th, 1961, in Watertown, the son of John (Fa) and Rebecca (Becky) Gushlaw Pacific. He graduated from 1000 Islands High School.

On September 24th, 1988, he married the former Donna Plantz from Alexandria Bay at the Clayton United Methodist Church with Reverend Dale Austin officiating. Donna passed away March 28th, 1997, at age 31, suddenly.

Todd worked most of his life as a Mason, working for various companies in Central and Northern New York. He started his mason career in the states of Texas and Florida. Amongst Northern New York Companies, he worked for Frink Snowplows as well as Rusty Johnson Masonry. He also taught masonry at Cape Vincent Correctional Facility for a time. In his later years he worked as a truck driver for Gray’s Wholesale and Bay Brokerage.

He was a former member of the Wednesday Night Men’s Twilight Golf League and the Clayton Fire Department.

Todd enjoyed collecting stones, ice fishing, playing cards, and his dogs.

Surviving besides his mother Becky are two daughters, Olivia Pacific of Carthage, and Becca and her companion Hugh Broadbent of Maine; four grandchildren; one brother, Timmy (Cheryl) Pacific of Clayton; nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Arrangements are with the T.R. Jetty Funeral Home in Clayton.

Condolences can be made at trjetty.com

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Obituaries

Ronald L. Gilson, 79, of Canton, died peacefully Wednesday, August 17, 2022 at the...
Ronald L. Gilson, 79, of Canton
Lewis County
Lewis County reveals worker retention bonus
WWNY Can first responders find your address?
WWNY Congressional candidate campaigns in Watertown as primary approaches

Obituaries

WWNY New mannequins give JCC nursing students hands-on training
WWNY OBPA doing its part to support renewable energy projects
WWNY Construction projects mean good things for Watertown, says city manager
WWNY Ceremony kicks off construction of flood resiliency projects
Home address numbers
Can first responders find your address?
Mario Fratto
Congressional candidate campaigns in Watertown as primary approaches