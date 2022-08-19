TV Dinner: Hoecakes, Johnnycake, spider cakes or travel cakes

By 7 News Staff
By 7 News Staff
Published: Aug. 19, 2022 at 8:37 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - It’s a dish with many names. They’re called Johnnycake in the Northeast and hoecakes in the South.

Chef Chris Manning says they’re also called travel cakes and spider cakes (a popular cast iron pan from Griswold Manufacturing had a spider symbol on the bottom).

Essentially, they’re fried cornbread. They’re easy to make and very versatile.

Hoecakes

- 2 large eggs

- 1 cup buttermilk

- 1 cup cornmeal

- 1 cup all-purpose flour

- 2 tablespoons sugar

- 1 teaspoon baking powder

- 1 teaspoon salt

- Oil & butter for frying (the chef used butter and bacon grease)

Mix all ingredients together except oil and butter. Don’t overmix. The batter will be very thick. Let it rest about half an hour.

Melt equal parts oil and butter together in a pan on medium heat. Scoop batter into pan (about 3 tablespoons per cake) and cook about 5 minutes on each side until brown and crispy.

