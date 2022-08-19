Watertown & Carthage to start gridiron season early

Two area football teams get an early start to the season
By Mel Busler
Published: Aug. 19, 2022 at 7:04 AM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The high school sports season gets underway with practices set for Monday.

Two area football teams are getting an earlier start with practice because of the schedule.

Watertown is set to meet Carthage in a regular-season high school football Class A matchup on Friday night, September 2.

The rest of the football teams in the area don’t start regular season play until the following weekend. Because of that, both Watertown and Carthage can start practice on Saturday.

“Class A this year, none of us is actually scrimmaging this year,” Watertown coach Kyle LaLonde said. “We’re playing a game which they call week zero. So, New York state decided to allow everybody to start practice a day early to get one extra practice in because we’re playing a game a week earlier than we would normally play.”

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A luxury yacht docked at Clayton over the weekend, and onboard was owner Kathleen Walgreen, as...
Yacht belonging to Walgreen docks in Clayton
Gavel and scales of justice
Morristown man faces federal fraud charges
Police were investigating a crash between a motorcycle and a car that happened late Wednesday...
Greig man killed in motorcycle crash
Ogdensburg Correctional Facility
OBPA on Ogdensburg prison; ‘thanks but...’
WWNY Peyton Morse.
Father & Watertown fire chief to appear in front of grand jury probing firefighter Peyton Morse’s death

Latest News

The Watertown Red & Black are undefeated for the season so far. They host Auburn Saturday in...
Red & Black take to home field for 3rd straight week
Two area football teams get an early start to the season
Red & Black take to home field for 3rd straight week
Watertown Red & Black receiver Chris Furr had three touchdown catches for 126 yards in the 35-7...
Red & Black receiver helps fuel team’s win streak