Watertown & Carthage to start gridiron season early

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The high school sports season gets underway with practices set for Monday.

Two area football teams are getting an earlier start with practice because of the schedule.

Watertown is set to meet Carthage in a regular-season high school football Class A matchup on Friday night, September 2.

The rest of the football teams in the area don’t start regular season play until the following weekend. Because of that, both Watertown and Carthage can start practice on Saturday.

“Class A this year, none of us is actually scrimmaging this year,” Watertown coach Kyle LaLonde said. “We’re playing a game which they call week zero. So, New York state decided to allow everybody to start practice a day early to get one extra practice in because we’re playing a game a week earlier than we would normally play.”

