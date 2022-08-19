Why are there World War II era planes at Watertown airport?

World War II training plane at Watertown International Airport
By 7 News Staff
Published: Aug. 19, 2022 at 5:19 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - It’s a step back in time at the Watertown International Airport.

Training planes used during World War II flew in on Thursday night.

Known as “Texans,” they’re in the north country for an event at the Antique Boat Museum in Clayton.

It’s part of the museum’s “Need For Speed” day on Saturday, which the AMB describes as a “celebration of all things fast.”

The four planes also will do multiple fly-overs in honor of former Antique Boat Museum trustee, the late John “Skip” Rawson. Rawson belonged to a group dedicated to teaching the lessons of World War II called Tora! Tora! Tora!

The planes fly out Saturday night.

