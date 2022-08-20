2 lose home in Town of LeRay fire

By 7 News Staff
Published: Aug. 20, 2022 at 3:35 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
TOWN OF LERAY, New York (WWNY) - Investigators are trying to figure out what caused a fire at a mobile home that left two people without a home Friday night.

The call came in at 8:23 PM to 27634 State Route 283 in the Town of LeRay. The mobile home is part of the Black River Estates Mobile Home Park.

Black River Fire officials say the flames started in a bedroom, and spread to other sections of the home. One person was home at the time and they made it out safely with no injuries.

Officials say it took about a half hour to get the fire under control.

The home is a total loss, and the Red Cross is assisting the two people that lived there with temporary housing.

The cause is under investigation.

