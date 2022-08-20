After 2 year hiatus, Camp Triumph retreat for burn survivors returns

LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - After two years of silence, Camp Triumph is back in Lowville.

The themed 4 day getaway brings burn survivors together, giving them the chance to enjoy outdoor activities alongside a group of bikers that have raised funds for the Burn Foundation.

It’s personal to camp director Jay Tinker, who decided to step up to the role after becoming burn survivor himself several years ago.

“Just let the kids run wild. Everybody here has scars so.. They can be normal kids here,” said Jay Tinker.

Jay runs the camp along with his wife Judy. This year, they decided to theme the getaway around Star Wars, hence the masks and Stormtrooper armor.

“We watch star wars movies at night and have bonfires and s’mores. Gotta have s’mores with the bonfire. Just relax,” said Judy Tinker.

A big part of the camp is music, although some campers were a bit hesitant at first.

“Even the Kazoos. At first they couldn’t play them. Then they were like ‘Oh wait, we can do this.’ They’re just anxious to get going on their ukuleles,” said Deb Guarneiri, Director of Clues Ukulele Club.

Every camper was given their own ukulele, with modifications to allow them to play regardless of any injury.

“We have strum splints, we have Chord changers. For one of our fellows we built a stand so he can play with one arm,” said Guarneiri.

In future years, Jay and Judy plan to keep hosting the camp. After their past experience, they say it feels like they’re giving back.

“It’s fun. I really, really enjoy it,” said Judy Tinker.

“It makes me feel like I can return something for all the help people gave me when I was injured. Being a burn survivor you want to give back,” said Jay Tinker.

