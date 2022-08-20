Betty L. Caputo, 96 of Sackets Harbor passed away August 19, 2022 at Samaritan Keep Home where she had been a resident since July 2019. (Source: Funeral Home)

SACKETS HARBOR, New York (WWNY) - Betty L. Caputo, 96 of Sackets Harbor passed away August 19, 2022 at Samaritan Keep Home where she had been a resident since July 2019.

Betty was born July 14, 1926 to the late Raymond Lewis and Myrtle (Piper) Greene. She attended Watertown City Schools.

She married Angelo “Jack” Caputo on Sept 1, 1943 who passed away January 15, 1999. Betty and Jack were very active in the Third Order of St. Francis of Assisi.

Betty held several occupations during her lifetime and retired from Bomax in 1988. She enjoyed sewing, reading and knitting in her spare time and most of all she enjoyed spending time with her family.

Betty was a life member of The American Legion Auxiliary Post 1757 and a member of The VFW Post 1400.

She is survived by her children, Josephine “Joann” Peters- Dexter, Mary Jane Whalen- Chittenango, John (Sharron) Caputo – Oregon, Anthony (Rose) Caputo -Watertown, Diane (Bruce) MacKenzie – Clayton, Debra Crary – Dexter along with 16 grandchildren, 26 great-grandchildren, 10 great-great-grandchildren.

Besides her husband she was pre-deceased by her daughter Rose Chiodi, and sons-in-law James Chiodi, Ernest “Bob” Peters, Charles Whalen, Mark Crary and grandson Thomas Berkey Jr.

Calling hours will be Wednesday, August 24, 2022 at 10:00 am at St. Andrews Catholic Church in Sackets Harbor with a mass to follow at 11:00 am with Father Donald Robinson officiating. Burial will immediately follow at Lakeside Cemetery in Sackets Harbor.

The family would like to say THANK YOU to the staff on the 4th floor of Samaritan Keep Home for the amazing care and compassion they showed Betty during her stay.

Donations may be made to the Sackets Harbor Ambulance Fund or the Sackets Harbor American Legion Auxiliary Scholarship Fund.

