A day of music to help warm up the homeless

By Chad Charette and John Pirsos
Published: Aug. 20, 2022 at 5:05 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A local non-profit is looking to warm up the homeless.

On Saturday, Watertown Area Rescue Mission, or WARM, held its first fundraiser, called “A Day of Music”.

The event featured food, games, a series of raffles, and performances from 5 bands. The proceeds will help WARM build what they call a “warming center”, which will act as a homeless shelter when the temperatures drop in the winter.

WARM officials say the community is eager to help out.

“It’s just a chance to come out and support the community and support people in need, because we all understand that this problem is affecting everyone,” said Ruth Lago, Co-Executive Director of WARM.

“It’s a project that needs to be done to help a lot of people be more successful in life,” said Mike Britton.

After the success of Saturday’s fundraiser, WARM plans on hosting another similar event in November.

