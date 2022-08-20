Funeral Mass: Carl M. and Stella M. McIntyre Burnham

Carl passed away on March 30, 2015. Stella passed away on December 14, 2020. (Source: Funeral Home)

LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - A funeral mass for Carl M. and Stella M. McIntyre Burnham will be said at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, August 29, 2022 at St. Peter’s Catholic Church, Lowville with Rev. Douglas Decker, Pastor, officiating. Burial with Military Honors will follow in Beaches Bridge Cemetery. Family and friends are welcome to attend a gathering at the Lowville American Legion Post #162 will immediately follow the burial.

Arrangements are with Iseneker Funeral Home, Inc., Lowville.