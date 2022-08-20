John C. Puleo, 80, of Massena

MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - Arrangements for John C. Puleo, 80, a resident of 227 Bayley Road, Massena, are incomplete at this time with the Buck Funeral Home. Mr. Puleo passed away Friday evening at the Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital in Plattsburg. A complete obituary will be available when finalized. The Buck Funeral Home is serving the family of John C. Puleo.

