John C. Puleo, 80, of Massena

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: Aug. 20, 2022 at 5:54 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - Arrangements for John C. Puleo, 80, a resident of 227 Bayley Road, Massena, are incomplete at this time with the Buck Funeral Home.  Mr. Puleo passed away Friday evening at the Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital in Plattsburg.  A complete obituary will be available when finalized.  The Buck Funeral Home is serving the family of John C. Puleo.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Obituaries

After 2 year hiatus, Camp Triumph retreat for burn survivors returns
2 lose home in Town of LeRay fire
A day of music to help warm up the homeless
After two years of silence, Camp Triumph is back in Lowville.
After 2 year hiatus, Camp Triumph retreat for burn survivors returns

Obituaries

A local non-profit is looking to warm up the homeless.
A day of music to help warm up the homeless
To play soccer you need a ball. And now, about 200 kids will be able to play.
Kids get a kick out of youth soccer program
Betty L. Caputo, 96 of Sackets Harbor passed away August 19, 2022 at Samaritan Keep Home where...
Betty L. Caputo, 96, of Sackets Harbor
Carl passed away on March 30, 2015. Stella passed away on December 14, 2020.
Funeral Mass: Carl M. and Stella M. McIntyre Burnham
Cosmo C. Ricca, 25, of Adams and formerly of Sackets Harbor, passed away on August 17, 2022 at...
Cosmo C. Ricca, 25, of Adams and formerly of Sackets Harbor
Marco J. Franchini, 92, of 517 West St. Carthage, passed away on Friday, August 19 2022 at...
Marco J. Franchini, 92, of Carthage