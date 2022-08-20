Kids get a kick out of youth soccer program

COPENHAGEN, New York (WWNY) - To play soccer you need a ball. And now, about 200 kids will be able to play.

The AYSO Tug Region Youth Community Soccer Program wrapped up it’s summer season on Saturday.

Hundreds of kids hit the turf at Cophenhagen Central School to celebrate their accomplishments, eat some food, and in an unexpected twist, receive a gift.

Thanks to some fundraising, program leaders were able to give a soccer ball to every single player corresponding to their team colors. The news came as a shock to the kids, but they got a kick out of their gift.

“I have 200 toys and I want to get more,” said Aaron Garvin.

“It’s exciting. The kids work hard at soccer. Coming out of COVID and getting more exposure to this sport, It’s gonna help the school district as well as the program,” said soccer coach Erik Johnson.

Although things won’t be kicking off again until next summer, program leaders hope the kids will continue practicing with their new soccer balls.

