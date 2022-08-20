Marco J. Franchini, 92, of Carthage

CARTHAGE, New York (WWNY) - Marco J. Franchini, 92, of 517 West St. Carthage, passed away on Friday, August 19 2022 at Hospice of Jefferson County in Watertown.

Marco was born April 22, 1930, in Watertown, the son of the late John and Elena (Palloni) Franchini. He served in the Army during the Korean Conflict. He married the former Elizabeth J. Martin on February 20,1955 at St. James Church in Carthage. Betty died on August 22, 2007.

Marco’s family operated a shoe repair business and dry-cleaning business in Carthage in several locations. Frank’s Fabric Care Center, on N. Mechanic St., was where he eventually retired from after many years of employment. Marco was very active in local politics having served as a Town Councilman for numerous years with the Wilna Town Board and also the Planning Board for the Village of Carthage.

He was a member of St. James Catholic Church, American Legion Post # 789 and the BPOE Lodge # 1762, all of Carthage. He enjoyed bowling for many years and was an avid N.Y. Yankees fan.

He is survived by one daughter: Tina M. (David) Renzi of Carthage, one son: Christopher H. Franchini (Cindy) of Natural Bridge, two grandsons, Vincent (Kasey Daley) Renzi and Nicholas Franchini, a granddaughter, Nicole Franchini, both children of Janice Dolan of Lowville, one great-grandchild, Anthony and three nieces. Two brothers, Dr. Fausto Franchini and Angelo Franck are predeceased.

A memorial service will be held at Noon on Friday, August 26 at St. James Catholic Church, Carthage with Rev. Todd E. Thibault officiating. A calling hour will precede the funeral service at the church on Friday from 11:00am to 12:00pm. Arrangements are with the Bezanilla-McGraw Funeral Home, Carthage. Memorial donations may be made to St. James Church or to Hospice of Jefferson County.

