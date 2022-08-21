Amber Alert canceled after 3-year-old Texas girl found safe

An Amber Alert issued Sunday for a Texas child missing from Houston has been canceled.
An Amber Alert issued Sunday for a Texas child missing from Houston has been canceled.(Source: National Center for Missing & Exploited Children)
By Gray News staff
Published: Aug. 21, 2022 at 4:21 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - An Amber Alert issued Sunday for a 3-year-old Texas girl has been canceled after the girl was found safe, authorities said.

The Houston Police Department tweeted late Sunday afternoon that Lincy Guitry was located safe and the suspect in the case, identified as 50-year-old Holman Hernandez, was arrested.

At the time of the Amber Alert, Lincy had last been seen on Sunday at around 2:00 a.m. at her parents’ apartment complex in the 12800 block of North Borough Drive, Houston, Texas, according to the alert.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1968 Dodge Charger
Local family looks to sell rare and valuable 1968 Dodge Charger
It's dry and it has people along the St. Lawrence River and Lake Ontario paying attention to...
Low water levels on lake and river cause concern
U.S. - Canada border
Stefanik urges Canada to drop ArriveCAN requirement for cross-border travel
Reid St. Ann and Erica Barcomb
Norwood police: 2 charged in lumber thefts that ‘took some scheming’
Fatal crash
Hermon man killed in crash

Latest News

In this Oct. 26, 2009 photo, the Ford logo is seen on the automaker's headquarters in Dearborn,...
Ford to appeal $1.7 billion verdict in Georgia truck crash case
Nearly a thousand people attended this year’s Anchor-Con weekend.
People celebrate their fandoms at Clayton’s Anchor-Con
FILE - In this May 24, 1980 file photo, Tom Weiskopf wedges from the first green during the...
Tom Weiskopf, major champion and golf course architect, dies
The Huron County Prosecutor’s Office formally charged Dennis M. Bales and Dale Ignash with...
2 men arrested in sex trafficking sting operation, sheriff’s office says