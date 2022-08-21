Lightning strikes Town of Watertown Garage, sparks fire

By 7 News Staff
Published: Aug. 21, 2022 at 3:53 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
TOWN OF WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - As parts of the North Country saw severe storms early Sunday morning, a garage was struck by lightning and caught fire.

Fire officials say lightning struck a garage at 17733 County Route 65 in the Town of Watertown around 9:30 AM. Nobody was in the garage at the time.

Town of Watertown, Sackets Harbor, and Adams Center fire departments were on scene. Fire officials say it took about a half hour to put the flames out.

The fire chief on scene says gas tanks were inside the garage.

“There was heavy fire in the garage due to a lightning strike, from the storm that rolled through. There was a lot of fuel tanks there, a lot of equipment, chainsaws, and everything with fuel in it,” said Town of Watertown Fire Chief Jason Lee.

Fire officials say homeowners were inside their home at the time of the fire. Nobody was hurt.

