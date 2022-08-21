Much need rain on the way

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Lows tonight will drop to the upper 60s to lower 70s.

Sunday will start out dry, however we will see rain showers on and off through out the day. Highs Sunday will top out in the lower to mid 80s.

Monday highs will top out in the upper 70s with a 70% chance of rain.

Rain chances will last into Tuesday staying at a 70% chance. Highs Tuesday will top out in the mid 70s.

Wednesday we will start to dry back out as highs get into the lower 80s.

Thursday will be mostly sunny with highs in the lower 80s.

A slight chance of rain will return Friday with highs around 80.

