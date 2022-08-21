People celebrate their fandoms at Clayton’s Anchor-Con

CLAYTON, New York (WWNY) - “I want to say it’s magical.”

That is how Lori Pham feels about Clayton’s Anchor-Con, her first comic-con.

Nearly a thousand people attended this year’s Anchor-Con weekend.

“I’m pretty excited, there’s a bunch of talented people here,” said Pham.

Some artists, like Devon Fulmer, were making a live chalk mural, which she says is how all of her business’ Chalk Twins’ Art is made. The posters and canvases on display were all once chalk murals.

Fulmer says she and her twin sister started as chalk street artists 15 years ago.

“We started out doing local street art competitions, originally from Orlando, Florida, and they have a whole bunch of competitions down there and we just fell in love with the medium,” said Fulmer.

Clayton Rotary President Kiki Lech says this is the second year of Anchor-Con, a convention which features different fandoms.

She says Anchor-Con is the right place for artists and gamers to connect.

“If you need ideas, like if you’re thinking of getting into cosplay or thinking of getting into gaming competitions, we have folks here that you can do that with,” said Lech.

Cosplay artist Asgardian Angel says she’s been cosplaying for more than a decade. Her character choice for the day was Harley Quinn.

“It’s really kind of cool to see how passionate everybody else gets to be, because you pour your blood, sweat, and tears into these costumes. To see how excited, how happy, and in character everybody gets, is what makes the convention,” said Angel.

Angel says her favorite part about cosplaying is seeing how introverts share their personalities.

“All of the shy kids, all of the introverts coming out and saying ‘Hey, I have this great personality, like I’m not scared to be myself, there are other people like me around,’” said Angel.

Officials say Anchor-Con will return next year.

