Samaritan Medical Center closing clinic for a couple days, sites staffing issues

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Staffing issues are causing Samaritan Medical Center to close one of its clinics for a couple of days.

Hospital officials say Samaritan’s Imaging and Lab Center, which is on Coffeen Street in Watertown, will be closed on Monday and Tuesday this week due to staffing issues.

Patients are encouraged to visit the main hospital registration area for imaging needs in the meantime.

Officials say the clinic will open up again on Wednesday with normal hours.

