Saturday Sports: Red & Black remain perfect on the season

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Red & Black were looking to stay perfect on the season Saturday night as they hosted Auburn at the Alex T. Duffy Fairgrounds.

Juston Williams and Kalon Jeter team up early in this game with a 43 yard reception setting up the first score of the game.

Eric Washington takes it in from 3 yards out.

Eric Beyler adds the extra point to put the Red & Black on top 7-0.

Later in the first quarter, it was Jonathan Williams with the interception. He takes it to the house from 30 yards out. The pat is good, 14-0 Watertown.

Red & Black defense is up once again as Derek Dalton and Jeremy Machia lead Watertown.

It was Jaquin Salmon with the interception, stopping an Auburn drive.

Later in the second quarter, Chris Furr shows off his tip drill skills 34 yards Juston Williams to Chris Furr: 21-0 Watertown.

Then it was Jaquin Salmon with his second interception of the first half for Watertown, setting up another score.

Then it was Juston Williams to Rhashey Whitfield from 9 yards out: 27-0 Red & Black.

How about Jaquin Salmon again with his third interception of the first half. This one he takes 70 yards for the touchdown. A thing of beauty. Score: 34-0 Red & Black.

It was Salmon again with a 4th interception of the first half. An outstanding performance by the defensive back.

First play of the second half for Watertown, it was Justin Williams to Kalon Jeter 37 yard touchdown pass play: 41-0 Red & Black.

Watertown goes on to beat Auburn 41-6.

Saturday marked the kickoff of the 2022-23 high school sports season with a pair of area high school football teams getting their 2022 fall sports seasons underway.

At Comet Field, the 2022 Carthage Comets football team got their first practice under their belts Saturday morning.

The Comets will be looking to improve on a 2-4 record that saw them fall to West Genesee in the quarterfinal round of the Section 3 Class A Football playoffs.

Comets Coach Jason Coffman says this group put in a great deal of work in the off season, and adds it’s exciting to be preparing for their opening game of the season which will take place on September 2nd.

”This is different than what we’re use to. You know, we play a week zero game this year- The first week where we’d normally have a scrimmage, so starting this Saturday and getting a day in is really important going forward to get these 2 weeks of practice in,” said Carthage Coach Jason Coffman.

”Hey man, there’s no place I’d rather be. Since Monday last week, when we had the meeting, I’ve been shaking to come out here and play, so I’m excited. I couldn’t think of another group of guys I’d rather spend the day with,” said Senior Tight End Kolyn McGill.

Meantime at Watertown High School, the Cyclones were also on the field getting a head start on the upcoming 2022 high school football season with their first official practice.

The Cyclones playing a week earlier than most teams as well, traveling to Carthage on September 2nd to meet the Comets in a Section 3 Class A contest.

It also marks the Cyclones’ return to Section 3 after spending the past few seasons playing in the Northern Athletic Conference.

Cyclones Coach Kyle LaLonde, like Coffman, is happy to be back on the field.

”This is a little different starting on a Saturday. Most of the time, everybody else starts on Monday. You know, soccer and all the other sports. We’re out here, our first practice in on a Saturday, the state decided to let us start a couple days early so we have one practice here on Saturday. The kids have Sunday off then we come right back and get in the swing of things on Monday,” said LaLonde.

”Well, this is the real deal right now. I haven’t been out here in over a year because last season I got hurt, missed the whole season on the first day of practice, so I’m watching out for the turf monster to make sure he doesn’t get me again. We’re all ready to be out here. It’s a nice day, a little hot, but nothing we can’t get use to,” said Watertown Wide Receiver Sixto Quiles.

