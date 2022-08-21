SFC Ret. Dennis Hightower, 72, of Calcium

CALCIUM, New York (WWNY) - SFC Ret. Dennis Hightower, 72, Calcium passed away Friday, August 19, 2022, at the VA Hospital in Syracuse.

Dennis was born in Blakely, GA May 10, 1950, son of Fred and Mary Lois (Gray) Hightower and he was a high school graduate. On September 3, 2003 he married Dawn L. Rozie.

On January 24, 1969 he entered the US Marine Corps, received the National Defense Service Medal, Vietnamese Service Medal w/1 star, Navy Unit Citation w/palm, and was honorably discharged after six years of service.

Dennis then entered the US Army. During his time serving our country, he received many medals and awards, including Army Achievement Medal (2nd Award), Presidential Unit Citation (Navy-Marine Corps) and (Army-Air Force), Army Reserve Components Achievement Medal (4th Award), National Defense Service Medal (3rd Award), Vietnam Service Medal, Kuwaiti Liberation Medal, Southwest Asia Service Medal w/2 Bronze Stars, and Global War on Terrorism Service Medal. He was honorably discharged as a Sergeant First Class on May 20, 2004.

Dennis was Baptist by faith. He enjoyed gardening, lawn “toys”, especially his tractors, and loved being outside and scratching his scratch off tickets.

Besides his wife, Dawn, he is survived by his daughter Denise Stephens and son Dion Hightower, both of NC; seven granddaughters and one great grandson; four brothers, Jimmy, CT, and Claude, Jerry, and Billy, all of GA; three sisters, Vonelle Virgin, GA, and Bessie and Patricia Hightower, both of FL; one aunt, one uncle, and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins. Dennis was predeceased by his parents; three brothers, Michael, Bobby, and Johnny Will Hightower; and sister Lois Hightower.

The funeral service will be held at Cummings Funeral Service, Inc., Watertown on Thursday, August 25, at 10 AM with Pastor Jeff Smith presiding. Burial with Military Honors will follow in Sanford Corners Cemetery, Calcium. Online condolences to his family may be posted at www.cummingsfuneral.com.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.