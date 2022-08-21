Terry Thomas Bullard, 59, formerly of Copenhagen & Watertown

Terry Thomas Bullard, 59, of Anderson, SC, passed away on Monday, August 15, 2022 from a heart attack. (Source: Funeral Home)

ANDERSON, South Carolina (WWNY) - Terry Thomas Bullard, 59, of Anderson, SC, passed away on Monday, August 15, 2022 from a heart attack.

Terry was born on April 15, 1963 in Watertown, a son of Thomas S. Bullard Jr. and the late Dorothea (Beckstead) Bullard.

Terry previously lived in Watertown, NY, and Copenhagen, NY. He then moved to Albuquerque, NM where he spent the greater part of his years. Terry then moved to Anderson, SC to care for his mom and step-father.

He is survived by his father, Thomas Bullard Jr. and his step-mom, Margaret Bullard of Watertown. He has one living sibling, Joanne Bullard-Andre, and husband Scott of Lowville. Three step-sisters, Dianne Kindo, Lisa Ramsudh and Vicky Countryman, all of Watertown; two step-brothers, Stephen Erickson and Mark Erickson, both of Anderson, SC; his aunt and uncle, Dot and Ray Kimball of Point Salubrious; many nieces, nephews and cousins.

Terry is predeceased by his brother, Danny Thomas Bullard in 2010, his loving mom, Dorothea Erickson in November, 2021, and his step-father, Keith Erickson in March, 2022.

Terry’s ashes, along with his brother’s ashes, will be spread at their favorite fishing spot at Heron Lake in New Mexico. Two brother’s finally together again doing what they love, at their favorite fishing spot.

