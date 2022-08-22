A couple of wet days ahead

A wet couple of days ahead.
By Beth Hall
Published: Aug. 22, 2022 at 6:10 AM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - We’re going to have rain here or there, but we’ll also have cloudy breaks.

Thunderstorms are possible.

It’s going to be humid, too, but not too hot. Highs will be in the mid-70s

Hit or miss showers continue overnight. Lows will be in the mid-60s.

There’s a 60% chance of off-and-on showers on Tuesday. Downpours could be heavy in the afternoon. It will be mostly cloudy with highs in the mid-70s.

The rest of the forecast proves we’re not done with summer yet.

It will be mostly sunny and 80 on Wednesday.

Thursday will be mostly cloudy with highs in the low to mid-80s.

There’s a 30% chance of rain on Friday. Otherwise, it will be mostly sunny with highs in the upper 70s.

We’ll have sunshine for the weekend. Highs will be in the 80s both Saturday and Sunday.

