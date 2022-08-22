Debra Miller, 63, of Heuvelton

Debra Miller, age 63, of Heuvelton, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, August 21, 2022, at her home. (Source: Funeral Home)

HEUVELTON, New York (WWNY) - Debra Miller, age 63, of Heuvelton, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, August 21, 2022, at her home. Per her wishes, there will be no funeral services or calling hours. Arrangements are entrusted to Frary Funeral Home, Ogdensburg.

Debra is survived by her daughter, Holly D. Ellis and her husband, Timothy, of Heuvelton, NY; her grandchildren, Michelle Ellis, Phillip Ellis, Kole-Dean Ellis, Lindsie Ellis, Elijah Ellis, Wyatt Walkenhorst, James Toombs, Jacob Small, and Kylah Small; two great grandchild, Aspen Ellis and Chase Ellis.

She is predeceased by her husband John Miller and one daughter, Siane Werstler.

Debra was born on October 15, 1958, in Sarasota, FL, the daughter of the late Wayne and Stella Albritton. She graduated from Sarasota High School. Debra married John Miller on March 14, 1991. Debra was raising three beautiful grandchildren and always had time for her family.

Debra was a wonderful mother, grandmother, and great grandmother. She loved nature and cooking

