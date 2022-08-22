Edwards Opera House hosts upcoming events
Aug. 22, 2022
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Edwards Opera House has events coming up.
Edwards Arts Council chair Kathleen Huber gave us a rundown on 7 News This Morning.
Here’s what’s going on:
- Phil Hurley will perform on Thursday, August 25.
- There’s a Family Comedy Night on Saturday, August 27.
- Dar Williams will perform on Saturday, September 17.
You can buy tickets and find out more at edwardsoperahouse.com. You can also email edwardsoperahouse@gmail.com or call 703-298-9392.
