Edwards Opera House hosts upcoming events

Edwards Opera House
By 7 News Staff
Published: Aug. 22, 2022 at 7:13 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Edwards Opera House has events coming up.

Edwards Arts Council chair Kathleen Huber gave us a rundown on 7 News This Morning.

Watch the video above for her interview.

Here’s what’s going on:

- Phil Hurley will perform on Thursday, August 25.

- There’s a Family Comedy Night on Saturday, August 27.

- Dar Williams will perform on Saturday, September 17.

You can buy tickets and find out more at edwardsoperahouse.com. You can also email edwardsoperahouse@gmail.com or call 703-298-9392.

