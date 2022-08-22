Gas prices are decreasing, but not as fast as people would like

It’s a slow but constant decrease of gas prices at the pump.
It’s a slow but constant decrease of gas prices at the pump.(wwny)
By Sandy Torres
Published: Aug. 22, 2022 at 5:48 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - It’s a slow but constant decrease of gas prices at the pump.

Here in the North Country, Jefferson and Lewis County gas prices are averaging $4.50 and St. Lawrence at $4.34.

Some say this is still too much to pay at the pump.

“You know, I can’t get used to four dollars and something a gallon,” said George Davis.

New York’s state average is $4.24 per gallon. That’s lower than Watertown’s average of $4.50. A cost which some say continues to affect their lifestyle.

“It cost a whole lot more to fill up, you’re putting more money towards the gas and it is less for the family,” said Davis.

AAA officials say with summer travel season coming to an end, oil prices are now ranging from $89-95 per barrel.

However, Some say they notice how gas prices in the North Country are decreasing at a slower pace than in other states.

“I mean, I have lived in Texas and the gas prices there are a whole lot cheaper than they are now, well up here,” said Oliver.

Others say they don’t know how long this dropping trend in prices will continue.

“Yes, it will help us for a little bit, but it’s not a solution,” said Brandon.

Gas Buddy officials say although gas prices are going down at a slower pace, prices will most likely continue to drop for now.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1968 Dodge Charger
Local family looks to sell rare and valuable 1968 Dodge Charger
It's dry and it has people along the St. Lawrence River and Lake Ontario paying attention to...
Low water levels on lake and river cause concern
As parts of the North Country saw severe storms early Sunday morning, a garage was struck by...
Lightning strikes Town of Watertown Garage, sparks fire
Exterior of Samaritan Medical Center in Watertown, NY.
Samaritan Medical Center closing clinic for a couple days, cites staffing issues
Blakely Houle
Houle sentencing delayed after he complains about his lawyer

Latest News

Hospital employees in New York State may be eligible for a bonus.
Some healthcare workers in the area to receive bonuses
For dairy farmers in Lewis County, a partnership with Kraft has been a staple of their business...
New milk plant could help Lewis County dairy farmers?
A rainy day might make for slick conditions on the road. But it’s important for plants to get a...
It’s not a drought, but it feels like one
It's a resolution on Monday night’s council agenda. If it’s approved, the council would...
Ogdensburg is establishing hours for several city parks