Gas prices are decreasing, but not as fast as people would like

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - It’s a slow but constant decrease of gas prices at the pump.

Here in the North Country, Jefferson and Lewis County gas prices are averaging $4.50 and St. Lawrence at $4.34.

Some say this is still too much to pay at the pump.

“You know, I can’t get used to four dollars and something a gallon,” said George Davis.

New York’s state average is $4.24 per gallon. That’s lower than Watertown’s average of $4.50. A cost which some say continues to affect their lifestyle.

“It cost a whole lot more to fill up, you’re putting more money towards the gas and it is less for the family,” said Davis.

AAA officials say with summer travel season coming to an end, oil prices are now ranging from $89-95 per barrel.

However, Some say they notice how gas prices in the North Country are decreasing at a slower pace than in other states.

“I mean, I have lived in Texas and the gas prices there are a whole lot cheaper than they are now, well up here,” said Oliver.

Others say they don’t know how long this dropping trend in prices will continue.

“Yes, it will help us for a little bit, but it’s not a solution,” said Brandon.

Gas Buddy officials say although gas prices are going down at a slower pace, prices will most likely continue to drop for now.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.