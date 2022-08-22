Houle sentencing delayed after he complains about his lawyer

Blakely Houle
Blakely Houle(Source: WWNY)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Aug. 22, 2022 at 12:06 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CANTON, New York (WWNY) - The Massena man who interrupted his own trial to plead guilty has now forced a delay in sentencing.

Twenty-three-year-old Blakely Houle’s sentencing on manslaughter and assault charges was delayed Monday after he complained about his defense attorney.

Houle told St. Lawrence County Court Judge Greg Storie that he wanted to represent himself because his appointed lawyer was not representing him properly.

Storie talked him out of representing himself and Houle agreed that a new lawyer will be appointed.

Houle told the court he would find new counsel himself in three weeks if he’s not satisfied with his newly appointed attorney.

In June Houle interrupted his trial to plead guilty to second-degree manslaughter and second-degree assault. The surprise plea came after the prosecution rested its case.

He admitted he recklessly caused the death of 30-year-old James Hayes of Massena by striking him with his minivan on Center Street in Massena on May 29, 2021.

Houle was indicted in July on counts of second-degree manslaughter, criminally negligent homicide, and first- and second- degree assault.

Sentencing is now scheduled for September 17. He faces six to 12 years in prison.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1968 Dodge Charger
Local family looks to sell rare and valuable 1968 Dodge Charger
It's dry and it has people along the St. Lawrence River and Lake Ontario paying attention to...
Low water levels on lake and river cause concern
As parts of the North Country saw severe storms early Sunday morning, a garage was struck by...
Lightning strikes Town of Watertown Garage, sparks fire
Exterior of Samaritan Medical Center in Watertown, NY.
Samaritan Medical Center closing clinic for a couple days, cites staffing issues
Lilly, 13, is fighting to survive after Florida Highway Patrol reported she was hit by a car...
Teen hit-and-run victim ‘will not be the same’ after brain injury, mother says

Latest News

"I Voted" stickers
Turn out light in early voting in NNY
Then-Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump is photographed during an interview with...
Trump’s turbulent White House years culminate in Fla. search
Lewis County Humane Society: Pinky, a very mellow puppy
Lewis County Humane Society: Pinky, a very mellow puppy
Edwards Open House
Edwards Opera House hosts upcoming events