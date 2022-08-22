Joseph Daniel Gotham, 22, of Russell, died unexpected on Friday, August 19, 2022 as a result of a motor vehicle accident. (Source: Funeral Home)

Joe was born May 28, 2000 in Potsdam, a son of Daniel and Brandie (Clary) Gotham. He graduated from Edwards-Knox Central School in 2019. Although his years may have been short, he lived them to the fullest. Joe loved being busy and working hard. He loved working for Wight and Patterson in the mill and driving the feed truck and most recently was working for NG Gilbert Tree Service.

Joe was a great big brother, not only did he like to work hard, he lived and played hard. He loved anything outdoors, hunting, fishing, snowmobiling, and believed anything looked better covered in mud. There wasn’t anything he could take apart that he couldn’t put back together. Joe worked hard, played and lived hard and most of all, he loved hard, family was very important to him. He came from a large family and he loved them all.

Joe is survived by his parents, Daniel and Brandie Gotham; four siblings, Jonathan, Bethany, Ema and Zakery Gotham; paternal grandmother, Pamela Gotham; maternal grandparents, Jeffrey and Bethany Clary and several aunts, uncles and cousins.

He was predeceased by his paternal grandfather, Leo Gotham.

Calling hours will be held on Friday, August 26, 2022 from 4:00 pm to 7:00 pm at the O’Leary Funeral Home, Canton where a funeral service will follow at 7:00 pm. Memories and condolences for Joe may be shared online at www.olearyfuneralservice.com. Arrangements for Joseph Daniel Gotham are under the care of the O’Leary Funeral Service of Canton.

