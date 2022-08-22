Joseph R. Granger, 86, of Massena

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: Aug. 22, 2022 at 2:26 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Joseph R. Granger, 86, of Malby Avenue, passed away at home on August 17, 2022.
MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - Joseph R. Granger, 86, of Malby Avenue, passed away at home on August 17, 2022.

Joseph was born July 11, 1936 in Massena, the son of the late Raoul and Marie (Clement) Granger. He attended school in Massena and later married Paulette Terry on January 2, 1975. She predeceased him on July 29, 2021.

Joseph worked for Homestead Dairy and was a Hot Stick Lineman for Niagara Mohawk. In 1988 he started working in Corrections, retiring in 2003. Joseph was a member of the Massena Mat Men Boxing League in his younger years and enjoyed bow hunting and fishing. He also enjoyed politics and watching Fox News as well as listening to NY Yankees Games and Rush Limbaugh. Joseph liked to spend time with his family, especially his grandchildren.

Joseph is survived by his three sons, Terry and wife Stacey Granger, Joseph Granger II and Sean Granger, all of Massena; six grandchildren, MacKenzie, Sara and Kayla Granger, Bree Williams, Alex and Gracie Granger; a sister, Martha Orosz and many nieces and nephews.

He was predeceased by his siblings, Simone Merwin, Rolland Granger, Clement Granger, Lloyd Granger, Rollande Halstead, Ida Granger, John Granger and Rhea Reh.

Friends are invited to stop by the family home located at 33 Malby Avenue, Massena on Saturday, August 27, 2022 from 1:00 until 3:00 pm.

Memorial contributions in Joseph’s name may be made to Hospice and Palliative Care of St. Lawrence Valley, 6805 US Highway 11, Potsdam, NY 13676.

Arrangements are under the care and guidance of the Donaldson Funeral Home, Massena. Memories and condolences may be offered online to the family at www.donaldsonfh.com

