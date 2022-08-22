Judy S. Rockwood, 83, of Carthage

Judy S. Rockwood, 83, of 224 South Washington Street, passed away on Saturday, August 20th, 2022. (Source: Funeral Home)

CARTHAGE, New York (WWNY) - Judy S. Rockwood, 83, of 224 South Washington Street, passed away on Saturday, August 20th, 2022.

Judy was born in West Carthage, on January 11, 1939, the daughter of Joseph (Papa Joe) and Ida Illingworth Tunia. She was a 1958 graduate of Carthage High School. She married Wesley S. Rockwood on July 6,1958 at the Woolworth Memorial Methodist Church in Great Bend.After raising her family of five children, Judy worked at Carthage Elementary School as a cafeteria monitor. She was the manager of Smith’s Clothing Store in Carthage and also a long-time volunteer at the VEM Food Pantry in Carthage.

Judy was a member of the Carthage United Methodist Church, where she taught Sunday School, a member of the Argonaut Club, and Carlowden Country Club.

In 1963, Judy and Wes began spending summers at their family cottage at Lake Bonaparte. After retiring, they enjoyed wintering in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.

Family was most important to Judy and she was extremely proud of all of them. Family gatherings were always special, including the annual family Christmas gathering at the Sahara Restaurant.

Judy took pride in managing her family household. She always put her family first. She was blessed by the presence of her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren’s love and adoration.

Survivors include her husband of 64 years, Wesley, of Carthage, her children Rhonda (Bruce) Bezanilla, Cape Vincent, Mark (Kimberly Felix) Rockwood, Gouverneur, Ruthann Rockwood, Gouverneur, Rita Rockwood, Carthage, and Scott Rockwood, Wurtsboro, New York. Eight grandchildren, Leanne, Heather, Benjamin, Stephen, Patrick, Sydney, Samantha and Sebastien. Eight great-grandchildren, Harper, Skye, Cadence, BaiLee, Ava, Cole, Charlotte and Emma. Two sisters, Trenna Phillips of Rimrock, Arizona and Laurel (Richard) Buck of Thompson’s Station, Tennessee and one nephew, David Mahoney of Arizona. Judy was predeceased by her granddaughter, Kathryn Bezanilla, a niece, Michele and a nephew, Christopher.

Funeral services will be held on Thursday, August 25, at 11:00 a.m. at the Bezanilla-McGraw Funeral Home, with Rev. Lori Hickey officiating. Burial will be in Hillside Cemetery, Champion. Calling hours will be Wednesday, August 24th from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. at the funeral home.

Memorial donations may be made to the VEM Food Pantry, PO Box 566, Carthage, or to Hospice of Jefferson County. To leave a condolence, go to www.bezanillafh.com.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.