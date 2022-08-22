Lewis County Humane Society: Pinky, a very mellow puppy

Lewis County Humane Society: Pinky, a very mellow puppy
By 7 News Staff
Published: Aug. 22, 2022 at 7:41 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Pinky is only 8 months old but has the demeanor of a much older dog.

Amber Zehr from the Lewis County Humane Society says the pit bull-Great Pyrenees mix is calm and very well behaved.

She’s great with kids, cats, and other dogs, and just loves to swim. One downside: she likes to dig holes.

Pinky is one of about 22 dogs at the shelter, along with 34 cats. You can stop by the shelter to see them or go to lewiscountyhumanesociety.org or the Humane Society’s Facebook page. The phone number is 315-376-8349.

And don’t forget the Humane Society’s Mutt Strut this weekend. People can bring their pet-friendly dogs and show them off. It’s at the Humane Society from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, August 27.

