Maybelle K. Rowland, 77, of DeKalb Junction

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: Aug. 22, 2022 at 2:36 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Maybelle K. Rowland, 77, of DeKalb Junction, died on August 18, 2022, at her home.
There will be a graveside service on Saturday, August 27th, 10:00 am, at Hermon Cemetery, Hermon, NY, her nephew Harry Harmer Jr. officiating.  

Maybelle is survived by her sons, Michael C. Rowland of Hermon, Gregory L. Rowland of DeKalb Junction, Derek L. Rowland of Ogdensburg, her companion, George “Bill” Taylor of DeKalb Junction, a brother, Clarence “Sy” Morrow of DeKalb Junction, a sister, Mary and her husband Donald Fuller of Richville, several nieces and nephews.

She was predeceased by a brother, Richard Morrow, sisters Ruby Carpenter and Shelby Harmer. 

Maybelle was born on February 21, 1945, in Gouverneur, the daughter of the late Charles and June Stevens Morrow.  She attended DeKalb High School.  Maybelle married Charles Rowland in 1962, at the Old DeKalb United Methodist Church, he died in 1988. Maybelle was an aide at Moongate Nursing Home in Canton for 30+ years, retiring in 1996. She was a member of the Old DeKalb United Methodist Church. She loved horseback riding and reading. 

In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the St. Lawrence Psychiatric Hospital.  Online condolences can be made at www.allendeneshafuneralhome.com

