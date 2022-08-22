New York State Fair starts this week

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Last year it was a partial New York State Fair. The year before that there was no fair.

This year, says interim fair director Sean Hennessey, all the animals are back, all the buildings will be open, and plenty of entertainment will be showcased.

Watch the video for his interview on 7 News This Morning.

The fair runs Wednesday, August 24 through Monday, September 5. The state fairgrounds are just outside Syracuse.

Admission is $3.

You can find out more at nysfair.ny.gov or by calling 315-487-7711.

