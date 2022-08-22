Ogdensburg is establishing hours for several city parks

It's a resolution on Monday night’s council agenda. If it’s approved, the council would...
It's a resolution on Monday night’s council agenda. If it’s approved, the council would recommend for Jellie to provide enough funding for the police department for two new officers. That would cost the city about $260,000 out of its fund balance. But Jellie doesn’t intend on taking action.(wwny)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Aug. 22, 2022 at 2:20 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - Ogdensburg closes several parks in the city as a way to manage to homeless population and combat drug dealing.

A news release from the City of Ogdensburg Police Chief says the Greenbelt Park will be closed from 11 PM - 5 AM.

Greenbelt Park is made up of Morrissette Park, Library Park, Crescent Park, the municipal arena, and all public lands bordering the St. Lawrence River and Oswgatchie River from Caroline Street to LaFayette Street.

City Manager Stephen Jellie says right now there are no official closed hours of the park, and this puts the park on par with other city parks that do have hours of operation.

Now why do it?

Jellie says the city is trying to find ways to manage a homeless population that may spend the nights in these parks, but he said the city is also combatting illicit activities like drug dealing.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1968 Dodge Charger
Local family looks to sell rare and valuable 1968 Dodge Charger
It's dry and it has people along the St. Lawrence River and Lake Ontario paying attention to...
Low water levels on lake and river cause concern
As parts of the North Country saw severe storms early Sunday morning, a garage was struck by...
Lightning strikes Town of Watertown Garage, sparks fire
Exterior of Samaritan Medical Center in Watertown, NY.
Samaritan Medical Center closing clinic for a couple days, cites staffing issues
Lilly, 13, is fighting to survive after Florida Highway Patrol reported she was hit by a car...
Teen hit-and-run victim ‘will not be the same’ after brain injury, mother says

Latest News

Your Turn
Your Turn: Feedback on ArriveCAN app, SUNY Potsdam enrollment & the Walgreen yacht
Take a Stroll on Broadway Music Fest
Stroll on Broadway Music Fest in Cape Vincent this weekend
"I Voted" stickers
Turn out light in early voting in NNY
Blakely Houle
Houle sentencing delayed after he complains about his lawyer