Ogdensburg is establishing hours for several city parks

OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - Ogdensburg closes several parks in the city as a way to manage to homeless population and combat drug dealing.

A news release from the City of Ogdensburg Police Chief says the Greenbelt Park will be closed from 11 PM - 5 AM.

Greenbelt Park is made up of Morrissette Park, Library Park, Crescent Park, the municipal arena, and all public lands bordering the St. Lawrence River and Oswgatchie River from Caroline Street to LaFayette Street.

City Manager Stephen Jellie says right now there are no official closed hours of the park, and this puts the park on par with other city parks that do have hours of operation.

Now why do it?

Jellie says the city is trying to find ways to manage a homeless population that may spend the nights in these parks, but he said the city is also combatting illicit activities like drug dealing.

