Renee A. Wilkerson, 34, of Calcium

CALCIUM, New York (WWNY) - Renee A. Wilkerson, 34, of Woodcliff Community, died early Sunday morning, August 21, 2022 at home in under the care of her husband, family, and Jefferson County Hospice.

Renee was born on March 18, 1988 in Lowville the daughter of the late Mark A. and Vicky Lee (Nagy) Patrick. She attended Copenhagen Central School and graduated from Lowville Academy and Central School. She married Warren A. Wilkerson on November 12, 2018 at Fort Drum with Jamie Starks officiating. Renee and Warren were formerly of Copenhagen.

She worked at JOANN Fabric and Craft Store, Little Caesar’s as supervisor for Watertown and Le Ray stores, and before her illness, Lowe’s of Watertown. She liked doing crafts and spending time with her family

Renee is survived by her husband, Warren, her three brothers, Mark A. Patrick, Jr., Kenneth C. Patrick and Gerald A. Flatt; her mother-in-law, Brenda Wilkerson; her father-in-law, Warren A. Wilkerson, Jr.; aunts, uncles and cousins, and her cats, Moon and Esther.

The funeral will be held on Friday, August 26, 2022 at 2:00 P.M. at Sundquist Funeral Home. Calling hours will be on Friday, August 26th from 12:00 noon until 2:00 P.M. at the funeral home.

On-line condolences of sympathy may be made to: www.sundquistfh.com

