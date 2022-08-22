Sister Martha Emery, APB, 80, of Brownville

BROWNVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Sister Martha Emery, APB, 80, was a resident in the Infirmary of the Motherhouse of the Sisters of St. Joseph for the past three years. She was blessed to receive such loving care from the Sisters and the excellent Staff.

Sister Martha, was born April 3, 1942 in Old Orchard Beach, Maine. Upon graduation from Old Orchard Beach High School in June 1960, she set out in search for the “pearl of great price.” In 1969, Sister left her family and beloved Old Orchard Beach, Maine for Brownville, New York. On November 1969 the Feast of All Saints, she entered the Monastery of the Sisters Adorers of the Precious Blood and became the first Sister to make her Perpetual Profession at the Watertown Foundation on June 16, 1973.

During her religious life, Sister Martha served in various positions including superior, assistant superior and secretary. On her 25th Anniversary of Profession, Sister wrote “I am now on my way in search of the ‘pearl of great price,’ knowing that God had at last called me to the place where he wanted me all along… One day the ‘pearl!’ will be mine, and I will be with Jesus in Eternal Life.”

Sister Martha was a gifted singer, artist, gardener and enjoyed assembling intricate jigsaw puzzles. She was also devoted to the Blessed Mother and St Joseph.

The Sisters of the Precious Blood sincerely thank the Sisters of St Joseph and their Nursing staff for the generous, kind and compassionate care given to Sister Martha. In addition to thanking Dr. Aref Agheli and HOA Associates of CNY, they are most grateful to a dear friend who so faithfully provided transportation for her medical care in Syracuse.

Sister Martha was predeceased by her father Frank and mother Mary (Swencornis) Emery. She is survived by her sister Frances and brother-in-law Gary Patterson and family in Dover, New Hampshire.

Calling hours will be held at the Monastery of the Sisters of the Precious Blood on Thursday August 25, 2022 from 3:00 pm to 7:00 pm. Those attending are required to wear masks. Funeral Mass will be at St Patrick Church, Watertown, on Friday August 26, 2022 at 10:00 am. Burial will follow immediately at Glenwood Cemetery.

Arrangements are with D.L. Calarco Funeral Home, Inc. Online condolences may be made to www.dlcalarco.com

