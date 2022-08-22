Stroll on Broadway Music Fest in Cape Vincent this weekend

Take a Stroll on Broadway Music Fest
By 7 News Staff
Published: Aug. 22, 2022 at 12:58 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - This weekend it will be time to take a musical stroll in downtown Cape Vincent.

Musician Tas Cru and Chamber of Commerce executive director Kristie Stumpf Rork told us about the Take a Stroll on Broadway Music Fest.

Watch the video for her interview on 7 News At Noon.

The fest is from 10 a.m. to dusk on Saturday, August 27.

Local musicians will play at eight storefront venues along Cape Vincent’s Broadway Street.

Tas Cru will play in an acoustic duo in the afternoon and his band, the Tas Cru Band, will play in the village green at 5:45 p.m.

There will also be sidewalk sales, street-side dining, and artist demonstrations.

You can find out more at capevincent.org.

