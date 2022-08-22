Stroll on Broadway Music Fest in Cape Vincent this weekend

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - This weekend it will be time to take a musical stroll in downtown Cape Vincent.

Musician Tas Cru and Chamber of Commerce executive director Kristie Stumpf Rork told us about the Take a Stroll on Broadway Music Fest.

The fest is from 10 a.m. to dusk on Saturday, August 27.

Local musicians will play at eight storefront venues along Cape Vincent’s Broadway Street.

Tas Cru will play in an acoustic duo in the afternoon and his band, the Tas Cru Band, will play in the village green at 5:45 p.m.

There will also be sidewalk sales, street-side dining, and artist demonstrations.

You can find out more at capevincent.org.

