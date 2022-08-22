Turn out light in early voting in NNY

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Few people took advantage of the just-concluded early voting, ahead of Tuesday’s primary.

Early voting started August 13, and ended Sunday.

Republican voters in much of Jefferson County, including Watertown, are selecting among three Republican candidates for congress - Claudia Tenney, who is already in congress representing a district which includes Utica and Binghamton; Mario Fratto, a businessman from the Finger Lakes; George Phillips, from Broome County.

The rest of Jefferson County, and voters in Lewis and St. Lawrence counties, will pick the Democrat who will oppose incumbent Elise Stefanik in November for the 21st congressional district seat. Democrats are picking between ex-CIA officer Matt Castelli and lawyer Matt Putorti.

Early voting in all three counties was scant. In Jefferson County, 114 people voted at two locations, as compared to 449 in June’s primary, when Republican voters were picking a state Assembly candidate and voters from both parties were picking candidates for governor.

Similarly, St. Lawrence County had 235 voters, compared to 510 in June.

And Lewis County had 68 voters, compared to 172 in June.

Voting takes place Tuesday from 6 AM to 9 PM. We’ll have early results on 7 News Tonight on Fox at 10 PM, and should have mostly complete numbers by 11, for 7 News Tonight on WWNY.

Both the 24th and 21st congressional districts are heavily Republican.

