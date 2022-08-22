Your Turn: Feedback on ArriveCAN app, SUNY Potsdam enrollment & the Walgreen yacht

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Officials on both sides of the border are urging Canada to drop required use of the ArriveCAN app, which was introduced to track the COVID vaccination status of travelers heading to Canada:

The Canadians do not have to go through the hoops like we do. Drop the app.

Amanda Trow-Racine

I’ve been to Canada 7 times. I do not have a problem with it.

Rick Rutkowski

Facing a $3 million deficit and a drop in enrollment, SUNY Potsdam is getting back on track. About 2,400 students will be back on campus this fall, but that’s down 20 percent from pre-pandemic enrollment:

Maybe young people don’t want to be strapped to a lifetime of loan payments for a degree that has less value than it used to.

Joshua Cronk

Covid...definitely accelerated a decline that was already happening due to shrinking college-age population in the region and other factors.

Joaquin Stick

A luxury yacht docked at Clayton over the weekend. On board was owner Kathleen Walgreen, as in Walgreens, the pharmacy chain:

Impressive!! Hope she enjoyed the beautiful scenery.

Mike Thiebeau

I spend so much at Walgreens...I wonder if she has a stateroom on board named after me!

Emily Eaton

