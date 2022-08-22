Your Turn: Feedback on ArriveCAN app, SUNY Potsdam enrollment & the Walgreen yacht

Your Turn
Your Turn(WWNY)
By Diane Rutherford
Published: Aug. 22, 2022 at 1:08 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Officials on both sides of the border are urging Canada to drop required use of the ArriveCAN app, which was introduced to track the COVID vaccination status of travelers heading to Canada:

The Canadians do not have to go through the hoops like we do. Drop the app.

Amanda Trow-Racine

I’ve been to Canada 7 times. I do not have a problem with it.

Rick Rutkowski

Facing a $3 million deficit and a drop in enrollment, SUNY Potsdam is getting back on track. About 2,400 students will be back on campus this fall, but that’s down 20 percent from pre-pandemic enrollment:

Maybe young people don’t want to be strapped to a lifetime of loan payments for a degree that has less value than it used to.

Joshua Cronk

Covid...definitely accelerated a decline that was already happening due to shrinking college-age population in the region and other factors.

Joaquin Stick

A luxury yacht docked at Clayton over the weekend. On board was owner Kathleen Walgreen, as in Walgreens, the pharmacy chain:

Impressive!! Hope she enjoyed the beautiful scenery.

Mike Thiebeau

I spend so much at Walgreens...I wonder if she has a stateroom on board named after me!

Emily Eaton

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1968 Dodge Charger
Local family looks to sell rare and valuable 1968 Dodge Charger
It's dry and it has people along the St. Lawrence River and Lake Ontario paying attention to...
Low water levels on lake and river cause concern
As parts of the North Country saw severe storms early Sunday morning, a garage was struck by...
Lightning strikes Town of Watertown Garage, sparks fire
Exterior of Samaritan Medical Center in Watertown, NY.
Samaritan Medical Center closing clinic for a couple days, cites staffing issues
Lilly, 13, is fighting to survive after Florida Highway Patrol reported she was hit by a car...
Teen hit-and-run victim ‘will not be the same’ after brain injury, mother says

Latest News

Take a Stroll on Broadway Music Fest
Stroll on Broadway Music Fest in Cape Vincent this weekend
"I Voted" stickers
Turn out light in early voting in NNY
Blakely Houle
Houle sentencing delayed after he complains about his lawyer
Take a Stroll on Broadway Music Fest
Take a Stroll on Broadway Music Fest