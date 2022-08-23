Addressing homelessness in Ogdensburg as park hours condense

OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - A rainy Tuesday afternoon, two people are lying down in the gazebo at Library Park in Ogdensburg.

It’s one of a string of parks that make up the city’s Greenbelt, where officials just set a curfew from 11 PM to 5 AM in an effort to curb issues they’ve been dealing with.

“We have had damage to the water level building, we have had damage to the Dobisky Center, there has been discarded property, needles, feces. just things that the general public should not be dealing with down there,” said Ogdensburg Police Chief Mark Kearns.

City Manager Stephen Jellie says closing the parks at night is to limit the amount of homeless people that may spend the night at these parks, and it helps combat illegal activities like drug dealing.

City officials say meetings are being held by Transitional Living Services and Citizen Advocates to figure out how the city can better manage its homeless population. They’re inviting city and county employees to a part of the meetings.

“And really the whole point of these meetings are to address the concerns on what services are needed in the city,” said Kearns.

Kearns says he’s been in touch with Assemblyman Mark Walczyk on the issue.

In a news release, the assemblyman said:

”Residents of the ‘Maple City’ deserve to feel safe when using any of their beautiful public spaces. I stand ready to help Ogdensburg get harmful drugs out of the community and ensure that people who need housing have the ability to access it.”

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.